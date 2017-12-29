Heinen racked up a pair of assists in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Capitals.

Heinen's produced two multi-point games in a row, and now has 26 points in 32 appearances this season. The 22-year-old center's shown tremendous improvement after failing to mark the scoresheet in eight games played last season.

