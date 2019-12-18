Heinen scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

The goal wasn't exactly a highlight-reel snipe, as Heinen may have used his skate to direct the puck into the net, but it held up under review. The 24-year-old had only produced one assist over his prior 10 games, and on the year he now has a modest six goals and 15 points through 35 contests.