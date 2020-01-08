Bruins' Danton Heinen: Two points while shorthanded
Heinen registered a goal and an assist, both while shorthanded, in Tuesday's 6-2 win over Nashville.
Heinen scored his goal midway through the second period to put Boston ahead 2-0. He later assisted on Charlie Coyle's short-handed goal late in the third period to close out the scoring. Heinen had been quiet since just before Christmas, having gone his previous seven games without a point. The 24-year-old has seven goals and 17 points in 42 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.