Heinen registered a goal and an assist, both while shorthanded, in Tuesday's 6-2 win over Nashville.

Heinen scored his goal midway through the second period to put Boston ahead 2-0. He later assisted on Charlie Coyle's short-handed goal late in the third period to close out the scoring. Heinen had been quiet since just before Christmas, having gone his previous seven games without a point. The 24-year-old has seven goals and 17 points in 42 games.