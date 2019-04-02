Bruins' Danton Heinen: Under the weather
Heinen (illness) will not play Tuesday night against the Blue Jackets.
Per Matt Porter of The Boston Globe, Heinen played through an illness Sunday against Detroit, so he'll get the night off Tuesday, which coincides with the return to action of Chris Wagner. Heinen has gone four games without a point, bringing his overall season-long stat line to 10 goals and 33 points through 75 games.
