Heinen recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Islanders.

Heinen capitalized on this favorable matchup against the league's worst defensive team, though he could have had an even stronger performance if his team-high 2:50 of power-play time had yielded any success. The talented 22-year-old has quickly become a key contributor with 21 points in his past 22 games.