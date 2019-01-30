Bruins' Danton Heinen: Works on third line
Heinen logged 11:35 worth of ice time in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Jets.
In the process, Heinen worked on the Bruins' newly-configured third line with big-bodied rookie Trent Frederic and veteran power forward David Backes. Through 48 contests this season, Heinen has logged six goals and 13 points, which puts him well off the pace he set as a rookie in 2017-18, when he notched 16 goals and 47 points in 77 contests. The 23-year-old has managed to stay in the Boston lineup thanks to responsible two-way play, but the team could really use a dose of the secondary scoring he provided last year.
