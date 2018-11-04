Heinen has yet to score his first goal as he only had one shot on net during a 1-0 loss to the Predators on Saturday.

So far on the season, Heinen has only three points, all assists, in 11 games. After last season's 47 point performance the Bruins are looking for more out of their sophomore winger. One area of concern may be his lack of shooting as he has only 11 shots on the season. Last season through his first 11 games he had 25 shots.