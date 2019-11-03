Bruins' David Backes: Absence likely to continue
Coach Bruce Cassidy said Sunday that Backes is doubtful for Monday's game against Pittsburgh and Tuesday's game against Montreal.
Backes was forced to leave Saturday's game after colliding with Scott Sabourin, and was suspected to suffer a concussion. Cassidy went on to say that Backes was checked out by team doctors Sunday morning, so it's likely the team didn't hear good news. If the veteran doesn't play the next two games, Brett Ritchie (undisclosed) is back to skating and could slot in to the lineup as the fourth-line right wing.
