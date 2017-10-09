Bruins' David Backes: Added to injured list
Backes (illness) was moved to injured reserve Monday.
Having been already ruled out for 3-to-4 weeks Wednesday, this transaction was only a formality. While Backes is out, Sean Kuraly looks set to fill a third-line role, where he won't provide as much offense as the former Blue, though he'll likely provide a similar level of physicality.
