Bruins' David Backes: Added to injured list

Backes (illness) was moved to injured reserve Monday.

Having been already ruled out for 3-to-4 weeks Wednesday, this transaction was only a formality. While Backes is out, Sean Kuraly looks set to fill a third-line role, where he won't provide as much offense as the former Blue, though he'll likely provide a similar level of physicality.

