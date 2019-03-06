Bruins' David Backes: Assuming tough-guy role
Backes has accepted a new role as enforcer for the Bruins, Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe reports.
Backes' point-per-game average (0.26) is a career-worst mark through 54 games, with the versatile third-liner and coach Bruce Cassidy reportedly agreeing to let him fight more often. While Backes has a history of concussions, he's accrued 15 PIM over the past three games alone, with the veteran adding that he wants to be a "vital contributor." Assuming he avoids injury, the role change could potentially benefit the Bruins in the playoffs, but enforcers generally don't carry much value in the fantasy realm these days.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...