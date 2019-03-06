Bruins' David Backes: Assuming tough-guy role

Backes has accepted a new role as enforcer for the Bruins, Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe reports.

Backes' point-per-game average (0.26) is a career-worst mark through 54 games, with the versatile third-liner and coach Bruce Cassidy reportedly agreeing to let him fight more often. While Backes has a history of concussions, he's accrued 15 PIM over the past three games alone, with the veteran adding that he wants to be a "vital contributor." Assuming he avoids injury, the role change could potentially benefit the Bruins in the playoffs, but enforcers generally don't carry much value in the fantasy realm these days.