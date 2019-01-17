Bruins' David Backes: Back at it Thursday

Backes (coach's decision) will reenter the lineup Thursday evening against the Blues.

An underperforming Backes reportedly will spell Noel Acciari in the upcoming contest. Backes has produced only four goals and eight assists through 38 games this season, and he's on track to fall on the undesirable side of the plus-minus mark for the first time since 2009-10 when he was with the Blues. Various injuries and a three-game suspension have put in a sizable dent in Backes' fantasy value after he vowed to have a comeback year.