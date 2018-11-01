Bruins' David Backes: Back in action Saturday

Backes (upper body) will suit up against the Predators on Saturday, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.

Backes is set to return to the lineup following a five-game stint on the sidelines. Prior to getting hurt, the winger was pointless in seven contests, despite averaging 1:40 of ice time on the power play. The Minneapolis native will likely take on a bottom-six role versus Nashville on Saturday.

