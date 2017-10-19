Bruins' David Backes: Back in action Thursday

Backes (illness) will return for Thursday's home contest against the visiting Canucks.

After he practiced for two consecutive days, the B's have decided that their versatile, power-play forward is all systems go for his season debut. Expect Backes to line up on the third line opposite left-wing grinder Tim Schaller while being centered by 2017 playoff breakout performer, Sean Kuraly. This bottom-six assignment isn't conducive to Backes' chances of making a serious splash in fantasy, but he did produce a decent 38 points (17 goals, 21 assists) in 74 games with the B's last season and could be a worthy plug once he gets settled in.

