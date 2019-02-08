Bruins' David Backes: Back in the mix

Backes is slated to re-enter the Bruins' lineup Saturday against the Kings.

With Backes returning to the lineup, rookie Trent Frederic will be the odd man out up front for the B's on Saturday. Backes continues to provide leadership and a physical element to the Bruins' forward corps, but with just five goals and 13 points in 44 games to date, his production has lagged significantly in relation to his annual $6,000,000 salary cap hit.