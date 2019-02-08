Bruins' David Backes: Back in the mix
Backes is slated to re-enter the Bruins' lineup Saturday against the Kings.
With Backes returning to the lineup, rookie Trent Frederic will be the odd man out up front for the B's on Saturday. Backes continues to provide leadership and a physical element to the Bruins' forward corps, but with just five goals and 13 points in 44 games to date, his production has lagged significantly in relation to his annual $6,000,000 salary cap hit.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...