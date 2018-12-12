Bruins' David Backes: Back to game after scary scene
Backes (face) returned for the second period of Tuesday's game versus the Coyotes, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.
Backes defied odds by returning, as Arizona's Oliver Ekman-Larsson's skate scraped his face in the first period and caused him to immediately head off the ice. Backes was sewed up and will tough it out.
