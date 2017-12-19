Bruins' David Backes: Breaks four-game drought

Backes had a power-play goal and an assist in a 7-2 win over Columbus on Monday.

Backes' absence in November certainly wasn't his fault, but the reality is that in December, he's now posted five scoreless outings in eight games. He's an option in deep leagues, but that's about it at this point.

