Bruins' David Backes: Cleared to play

Backes (upper body) has been cleared to rejoin the lineup ahead of Sunday's matchup with Montreal, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.

Backes has been sidelined for nearly a month with an upper-body injury, but he's finally been given the green light and should return to a bottom-six role against the Canadiens. The 35-year-old vet is more of a leader in the locker room than a producer on the ice for the Bruins at this stage in his career, so he won't be a viable fantasy option in 2019-20.

