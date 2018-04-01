Bruins' David Backes: Collects two helpers in OT loss

Backes recorded two assists during Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to Philadelphia.

The veteran has now collected three helpers through three games since returning from a leg injury March 27. Backes has only suited up for 53 contests this season, and his 12 goals and 19 assists probably aren't serviceable marks outside of deep settings. However, he has 51 PIM and 129 hits, so he carries more value in formats including those categories. It's also worth noting that Backes entered Sunday's game with an impressive 55.9 Corsi For percentage, so his real-world contributions to the Bruins in all facets of the game shouldn't be underestimated.