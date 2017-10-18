Bruins' David Backes: Continuing progress
Backes (illness) practiced for the second consecutive day Wednesday and could return to the lineup Thursday against Vancouver.
The second-year Bruin has yet to play in 2017-18 due to a case of diverticulitis, though he skated on the team's fourth line and second power-play unit during Wednesday's practice. If Backes continues in these roles during Thursday's morning skate, expect him to dress for the tilt with Vancouver and push Matt Beleskey or Frank Vatrano out of the lineup.
