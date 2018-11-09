Bruins' David Backes: Could be scratched Saturday
Backes will see time on the right wing -- if he starts at all --- for Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
Backes as the third-line center has not worked out as well as head coach Bruce Cassidy expected. Jakob-Forsbacka Karlsson was recalled from AHL Providence and will slot in on the third line, with either Backes or Andres Bjork lining up on the right side. Through 10 games, Backes has failed to put up any points.
