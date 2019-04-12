Bruins' David Backes: Could draw in Saturday
Backes could be back in the Bruins' starting lineup for Saturday's Game 2, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports
Backes was a healthy scratch for Game 1 on Thursday -- the first time in his career he has been a healthy scratch in a postseason game -- but it looks like head coach Bruce Cassidy is contemplating a return to the lineup for the veteran. Backes has 34 points in 67 career playoff games, including three in 12 games last season.
