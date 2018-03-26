Bruins' David Backes: Could resume skating Tuesday

Backes (leg) could resume skating Tuesday.

Backes, who required 17 stitches to close a cut on the back of his leg that he sustained on March 17, won't play Tuesday against the Jets, but he's inching closer to a return to action and has yet to be ruled out for Thursday's game against the Lightning.

