Bruins' David Backes: Could return Wednesday
Backes (illness) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday night's contest against the Lightning.
Backes has missed 17 games as a result of his battle with diverticulitis and was nearing a return anyway, but he may be feeling more pressure to return to action upon the news that David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk will not play Wednesday due to upper-body injuries. Should he return, Backes will likely return to a top-six role and should continue to see time on the power play.
