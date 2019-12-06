Bruins' David Backes: Creates goal
Backes picked up an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks on Thursday.
After receiving a pass at center ice, Backes got by two Blackhawk skaters and threw a low shot on goalie Robin Lehner that spit out to Joakim Nordstrom for the Bruins' first goal of the game. Backes has two points in three games since coming back from an upper-body injury that kept him sidelined for 14 contests. However, he already looks to be the odd man out with the return of Brett Ritchie (infection), as he wasn't skating on a regular line Friday morning.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.