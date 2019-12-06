Bruins' David Backes: Creates goal

Backes picked up an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks on Thursday.

After receiving a pass at center ice, Backes got by two Blackhawk skaters and threw a low shot on goalie Robin Lehner that spit out to Joakim Nordstrom for the Bruins' first goal of the game. Backes has two points in three games since coming back from an upper-body injury that kept him sidelined for 14 contests. However, he already looks to be the odd man out with the return of Brett Ritchie (infection), as he wasn't skating on a regular line Friday morning.