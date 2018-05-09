Bruins' David Backes: Dealing with concussion

It has been confirmed that Backes sustained a concussion in Game 5 of the Bruins' second-round playoff series against the Lightning, Matt Kalman of NHL.com reports.

Per Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston, Backes is still experiencing some concussion symptoms, but with the entire offseason ahead of him, the veteran power forward should be fine long before the Bruins' next campaign commences. The 34-year-old logged 14 goals and 33 points in 57 games this past season, numbers that don't quite match up with his $6 million salary. That said, Backes doesn't shortchange the Bruins in terms of grit, mental/physical toughness and leadership. He's under contract with the team for three more seasons and figures to mostly work on Boston's third line in 2018-19.