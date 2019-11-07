Bruins' David Backes: Dealing with lower-body issue
Backes (lower body) won't travel to Detroit for Friday's game against the Red Wings.
Backes has already missed Boston's last two games with an upper-body injury and now appears to be dealing with a separate, lower-body issue. The veteran forward is currently undergoing additional testing, so at this point there's no telling when he might be ready to rejoin the lineup.
