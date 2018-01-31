Bruins' David Backes: Departs with injury
Backes (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game against the Ducks and didn't return.
Backes left after taking a high hit from Nick Ritchie, but the Bruins had no updates after the game. The veteran winger has one goal and four points in 10 games since the new year, but he fired 28 shots on goal in that span and posted a plus-3 rating. With Anders Bjork (upper body) leaving Tuesday's game as well, the Bruins are seriously skimp at forward, so expect more recalls before Thursday's game against the Blues.
More News
-
Bruins' David Backes: Producing more often•
-
Bruins' David Backes: Fourth straight two-point game•
-
Bruins' David Backes: Scores twice in shootout loss•
-
Bruins' David Backes: Racks up two points against Ottawa•
-
Bruins' David Backes: Sets up two goals in win•
-
Bruins' David Backes: Breaks four-game drought•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...