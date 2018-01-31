Bruins' David Backes: Departs with injury

Backes (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game against the Ducks and didn't return.

Backes left after taking a high hit from Nick Ritchie, but the Bruins had no updates after the game. The veteran winger has one goal and four points in 10 games since the new year, but he fired 28 shots on goal in that span and posted a plus-3 rating. With Anders Bjork (upper body) leaving Tuesday's game as well, the Bruins are seriously skimp at forward, so expect more recalls before Thursday's game against the Blues.