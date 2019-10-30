Bruins' David Backes: Dishes first point
Backes picked up his first point of the season -- an assist -- in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.
Backes has been in and out of the lineup this season, but with injuries to Joakim Nordstrom (infection) and Karson Kuhlman (leg), he has skated the last two games on the fourth line. The line worked well against San Jose, as Backes' pass sent Chris Wagner on a breakaway for a goal midway through the second period.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.