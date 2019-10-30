Bruins' David Backes: Dishes first point

Backes picked up his first point of the season -- an assist -- in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Backes has been in and out of the lineup this season, but with injuries to Joakim Nordstrom (infection) and Karson Kuhlman (leg), he has skated the last two games on the fourth line. The line worked well against San Jose, as Backes' pass sent Chris Wagner on a breakaway for a goal midway through the second period.