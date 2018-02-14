Bruins' David Backes: Dishes two helpers in win over Flames

Backes collected two assists -- one on the power play -- during Tuesday's 5-2 win over Calgary.

While this was the veteran's first multi-point showing of 2018, Backes now sports a three-game point streak with a goal and four assists. He's having a bit of a throwback campaign with 10 tallies and 15 helpers through 38 games, and his 106 shots, 27 PIM, 93 PIM and plus-4 rating are solid peripheral statistics. Still, Backes is more of a supporting piece than a go-to fantasy asset.