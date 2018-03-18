Bruins' David Backes: Done for night after getting cut by skate

Backes sustained a laceration above his right knee in Saturday's game against the Lightning and won't return, NBC Sports Boston reports.

This was a freak accident during the first period that saw Lightning forward Yanni Gourde's skate blade catching Backes in a spot that wasn't protected by any type of padding. The veteran wasn't able to put any weight on the injured leg, as he quickly skated toward the locker room using only his left leg. Backes is sure to be reevaluated ahead of Monday's home game against the Blue Jackets.