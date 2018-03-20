Bruins' David Backes: Doubtful for games on road trip

Backes (laceration) isn't expected to play on the upcoming road trip, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Backes reportedly talked his way on to the trip because he has family expected to be in town when the team goes to St. Louis and Minneapolis, but Conroy labels him doubtful to make an appearance in a game. The veteran forward remains a staple in the top six despite a decline in production since coming over from St. Louis. Assuming he sits out the entire trip as expected, Backes' next opportunity to return would arrive March 29 against the Lightning. However, the Bruins may approach his return cautiously to ensure he's healthy for the playoff run.