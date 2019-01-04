Bruins' David Backes: Eligible Saturday

Backes has served his three-game ban and is available for Saturday's matchup with Buffalo.

Prior to his suspension, Backes was stuck in a nine-game goal drought, though he did manage to registered four assists during that stretch. Despite the slump, the winger continues to put pucks on the net, as he has 21 shots in those nine outings.

