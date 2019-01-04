Bruins' David Backes: Eligible Saturday
Backes has served his three-game ban and is available for Saturday's matchup with Buffalo.
Prior to his suspension, Backes was stuck in a nine-game goal drought, though he did manage to registered four assists during that stretch. Despite the slump, the winger continues to put pucks on the net, as he has 21 shots in those nine outings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...