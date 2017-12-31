Bruins' David Backes: Fourth-straight two-point game
Backes delivered two power-play assists in Saturday's 5-0 win over Ottawa.
Most importantly, it was Backes' fourth consecutive, two-point game. His game is so hot you could fry an egg on it.
