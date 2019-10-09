Bruins' David Backes: Gets back in lineup

Backes has three shots on goal, a hit, and a penalty during 12:08 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Vegas.

After sitting out Saturday's game against Arizona, Backes was back on the fourth line. Expect the 35-year-old to pop in and out of the lineup as head coach Bruce Cassidy tries to find the best plan of attack for his right-wingers.

