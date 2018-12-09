Bruins' David Backes: Gets scoring on track
Backes scored on the power play during a 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.
After going scoreless in the first 12 games of the season, Backes has started to carve out his role in the offense. The 34-year-old has five points in his last seven games. He has not been as offensively potent as the Bruins would like, but it looks as though he has started to score at a third-line pace.
