Bruins' David Backes: Hit with three-game suspension

Backes has been suspended for three games for delivering an illegal check to the head to New Jersey's Blake Coleman during Thursday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

The fact that Backes is considered a repeat offender definitely factored into the NHL Department of Player Safety's decision to hand him such a hefty suspension. The veteran forward won't be eligible to return to the lineup until Jan. 5 against the Sabres.

