Bruins' David Backes: Injured in Game 5
Backes (undisclosed) is not on the bench to start the third period of Sunday's Game 5 contest against the Lightning, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Backes collided with Lightning forward J.T. Miller and needed to be helped off the ice and back to the locker room. The team later announced that he would miss the rest of the afternoon. Further updates his injury and its severity should be available after the game.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...