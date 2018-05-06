Bruins' David Backes: Injured in Game 5

Backes (undisclosed) is not on the bench to start the third period of Sunday's Game 5 contest against the Lightning, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Backes collided with Lightning forward J.T. Miller and needed to be helped off the ice and back to the locker room. The team later announced that he would miss the rest of the afternoon. Further updates his injury and its severity should be available after the game.

