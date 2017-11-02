Bruins' David Backes: Lands on IR
Backes (illness) was designated for injured reserve Thursday.
Considering Backes is expected to miss eight weeks following surgery to remove a portion of his colon, it shouldn't come as a surprise the team placed him on IR. How the lineup shakes out long term without the talented winger remains to be seen, but for now, the club has called up Austin Czarnik from AHL Providence.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...