Bruins' David Backes: Lands on IR

Backes (illness) was designated for injured reserve Thursday.

Considering Backes is expected to miss eight weeks following surgery to remove a portion of his colon, it shouldn't come as a surprise the team placed him on IR. How the lineup shakes out long term without the talented winger remains to be seen, but for now, the club has called up Austin Czarnik from AHL Providence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories