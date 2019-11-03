Bruins' David Backes: Leaves game after collision
Backes (upper body) left Saturday's game versus Ottawa after colliding with Scott Sabourin in the first period, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.
Backes and Sabourin collided in the neutral zone, with Sabourin getting the worst of it and having to be removed from the ice on a stretcher. There has been no word yet on why Backes left, whether it had to do with an injury of his own or to just support Sabourin, but expect the Bruins to update Backes' situation after the game.
