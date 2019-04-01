Bruins' David Backes: Lights lamp Sunday

Backes tallied his seventh goal of the season in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Backes' goal gave the Bruins a 3-2 lead at the time, but they were unable to hold off what became a five-point night from Red Wings winger Anthony Mantha. Backes has 20 points in 67 games this year. With four games left, it's possible, albeit unlikely, he reaches his previous career low of 23 points, set in his rookie season of 2006-07. He does have 132 hits and 122 shots on the campaign, which has salvaged a little value in deeper formats, but the days where Backes would reliably top 50 points are a thing of the past.