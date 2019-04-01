Bruins' David Backes: Lights lamp Sunday
Backes tallied his seventh goal of the season in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings.
Backes' goal gave the Bruins a 3-2 lead at the time, but they were unable to hold off what became a five-point night from Red Wings winger Anthony Mantha. Backes has 20 points in 67 games this year. With four games left, it's possible, albeit unlikely, he reaches his previous career low of 23 points, set in his rookie season of 2006-07. He does have 132 hits and 122 shots on the campaign, which has salvaged a little value in deeper formats, but the days where Backes would reliably top 50 points are a thing of the past.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...