Bruins' David Backes: Likely out at least two games
Backes (laceration) will be sidelined for a couple games, and was re-evaluated Sunday by the medial staff.
After Backes received roughly 18 stitches following the laceration he suffered Saturday, it was always unlikely he'd be able to return to the action without sitting out first to recover. The good news is Backes has avoided any structural damage, and Friday against Dallas should be his first potential return date. David Krejci figures to slide into his role of centering the first line and first power-play while he remains out.
