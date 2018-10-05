Bruins' David Backes: Logs 16:31 in ice time Thursday
Backes saw 16:31 of ice time (including 1:13 on the power play) in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Sabres.
Backes worked on the fourth line Thursday, yet he still finished second among the Bruins' forwards in terms of ice time. Wherever he plays in the lineup, the veteran forward will be counted on to provide leadership, physicality and secondary scoring. Through two games, Backes has logged two shots, two PIM and four hits.
