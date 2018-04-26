Bruins' David Backes: Logs helper in Game 7

Backes logged an assist in 12:47 worth of ice time in Wednesday's series-clinching 7-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

Backes finished up the series with two goals and three points in seven games, to go along with a minus-three rating. The 6-foot-3, 221-pounder heads into the Bruins' second-round series against the Lightning entrenched as a member of the team's third line. While he's not counted on to lead the charge offensively these days, the 33-year-old power forward can still provide secondary scoring, while bringing valued grit and leadership to the table for Boston.