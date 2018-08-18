Bruins' David Backes: Looking forward to clean slate

Backes, who dealt with a number of issues and missed 25 games last year, is confident that he won't have a similar fate this coming season, NHL.com reports. "There's no doubt in my mind," he said. "I'd put money on it, that this year is better."

This is exactly what Backes' fantasy owners want to hear after the veteran dealt with colon surgery, a lacerated leg, a three-game suspension for interference and even a concussion during the Stanley Cup playoffs. The versatile power forward will be entering his age-34 season with a chip on his shoulder based on his series of misfortunes from the 2017-18 campaign. He still added 14 goals and 19 assists to complement six power-play points over 57 games, so expect a safe floor of 20 points from Backes given that he's determined to play out the entire schedule in what will be his 13th NHL season.