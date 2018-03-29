Bruins' David Backes: Looks good to go
Per coach Bruce Cassidy, Backes (leg) looks "good to go" for Thursday night's game against the Lightning.
Backes is thus slated to skate on the Bruins' third line Thursday, along with Danton Heinen and Riley Nash. In his last game, March 17 against the Lightning, Backes notched his 12th goal of the season (in 50 contests). In his anticipated return to action Thursday, the 33-year-old power forward will provide the Bruins with a welcome dose of size and grit up front for the team's key Atlantic Division showdown against Tampa Bay.
