Bruins' David Backes: May have suffered concussion
Backes (upper body) is suspected to have a concussion after a collision with Scott Sabourin of the Senators in Saturday's game, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
It was unclear why Backes left the game initially. While nothing is certain regarding the veteran's status, he may have ended up suffering a serious injury on the same play that resulted in Sabourin being stretchered off the ice. Backes has a history with concussions, so if that is in fact the injury, the Bruins will be careful with managing his return to action.
