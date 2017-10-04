Play

Bruins' David Backes: Misses practice Wednesday

Backes missed Wednesday's practice while feeling under the weather, per coach Bruce Cassidy.

With both Backes and Patrice Bergeron missing from Wednesday's session, Ryan Spooner moved up in the lineup to fill in for Bergeron, while the B's third line was comprised of Matt Beleskey, Sean Kuraly and Frank Vatrano.

