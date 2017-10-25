Bruins' David Backes: Moves up in lineup
Backes will center the team's second line Thursday against San Jose, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
With David Krejci set to miss Boston's next two games with an upper-body injury, Backes will find himself in a prominent 5-on-5 role for the first time this season. Backes is a tough player that's willing to win puck battles while still contributing on offense, though his limited skating ability could detract from the play of his fleet-of-foot wingers David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk.
