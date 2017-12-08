Bruins' David Backes: Notches first two goals Thursday
Backes scored a pair of goals in Thursday's win over the Coyotes.
They were the first markers of the season for Backes, who missed almost all of November due to a battle with diverticulitis. The veteran has slotted in on the third line and was credited with 17:23 of ice time Thursday. He won't produce massive offensive totals, but Backes found the net 17 times in his debut season with Boston and dishes out plenty of hits. He's worth adding in some deeper leagues now that he's healthy again.
