Bruins' David Backes: Officially ruled out
Backes (upper body), as expected, won't play in either of the Bruins' next two games, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.
Backes has served as a healthy scratch periodically this season, so his absence from the lineup is unlikely to affect the majority of fantasy owners. The Minneapolis native could struggle for minutes even once cleared to play. In his stead, Cameron Hughes will make his NHL debut versus the Penguins on Monday.
More News
-
Bruins' David Backes: Absence likely to continue•
-
Bruins' David Backes: May have suffered concussion•
-
Bruins' David Backes: Leaves game after collision•
-
Bruins' David Backes: Dishes first point•
-
Bruins' David Backes: Gets back in lineup•
-
Bruins' David Backes: Worked on skating during offseason•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.