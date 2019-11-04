Bruins' David Backes: Officially ruled out

Backes (upper body), as expected, won't play in either of the Bruins' next two games, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Backes has served as a healthy scratch periodically this season, so his absence from the lineup is unlikely to affect the majority of fantasy owners. The Minneapolis native could struggle for minutes even once cleared to play. In his stead, Cameron Hughes will make his NHL debut versus the Penguins on Monday.